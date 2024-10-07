Coachella Valley Construction Projects Alert: Major Traffic Updates and Safety Tips for the Week

Areas advised to avoid include La Quinta Indio on Jefferson Street, Rancher Mirage due to Cotino off-site work, the storm drain project on Ramon Road, and Gene Autry Trail in Palm Springs. Gunter and CV Sync remind us of the critical need for drivers to reduce speed and avoid using their phones to prevent accidents, especially with the increased movement of heavy construction equipment. To navigate around these construction zones, alternate routes such as Washington Street, Madison, Monterey, Gerald Ford, El Cielo, and Sunrise were recommended. Stay safe this week and save time by keeping aware with the latest road construction throughout the Coachella Valley!