Coachella Valley Firebirds Gearing Up for Season 3 Home Opener This Friday
The Coachella Valley Firebirds are ready for their season 3 home opener this Friday night at Acrisure Arena! Tonight, season ticket holders had the chance to meet the team and get an inside look at the upcoming season. Don't miss the action—get your tickets before they're gone, or catch it live on MyFirebirdsTV!
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 7, 2024
