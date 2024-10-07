Local & Community
Company des Art Performs to Transform Historic Palm Springs Church into New Theater
Theater company des Art Performs is set to purchase the historic First Church of Christ, Scientist in Palm Springs. The group plans to transform the space into a 150-seat theater, complete with a rehearsal hall and meeting rooms, aiming to open for the 2025-26 season.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 7, 2024
