Epson Championship Players Mentor Future Golfers with First Tee Coachella Valley at Indian Wells
Despite the heat, Epson Championship players took time to mentor young golfers from First Tee Coachella Valley. The clinic included warm-ups, coaching sessions, and a $2,500 donation to the youth development organization. For many kids, it's a chance to be inspired by their golfing heroes.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 7, 2024
