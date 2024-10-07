Weather
Excessive Heat Warning Extended in Coachella Valley, Record-Breaking Temps Continue
Happy Monday! Coachella Valley is still experiencing record-breaking heat, with highs of 115°F in Palm Springs, breaking a 1980 record. Expect a slight cooldown this week, but an Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until Tuesday at 8 PM. Stay cool as temperatures remain well above average!
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 7, 2024
