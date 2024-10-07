Local & Community

Gas Prices Drop in Rancho Mirage: Unleaded at $4 Per Gallon at Agua Caliente Casino Station

Gas prices at Agua Caliente Casino's gas station in Rancho Mirage are now at $4 per gallon, lower than the Riverside County average of $4.42. Prices have dropped by seven cents over the past month and are $1.48 less than last year. AAA predicts that increased production could lead to further decreases soon.

By: NBC Palm Springs

October 7, 2024

Rancho Mirage gas pricesAgua Caliente Casino gas stationRiverside County fuel pricesAAA gas price forecastlower gas pricesfuel price drop
