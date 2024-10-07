Milton Now a Massive Cat-5+ Hurricane!

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center has maximum sustained winds around the center of Milton at 175 mph... tied for the 4th strongest cyclone in the Atlantic Basin. Here's a look at Milton, currently located just Northwest of the Yucatan Peninsula in the Gulf of Mexico. The system has now turned more toward the East at a forward speed of 9 mph. Milton will slowly turn toward the Northeast over the next 24-hours. Tropical Storm Warnings, Hurricane Watches and Flood Warnings have already been posted for a large area of Florida. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings