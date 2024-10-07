CA, US & World
Philippine Consulate General Visits Coachella Valley to Assist Filipino Community
Over the weekend, the Philippine Consulate General visited the Coachella Valley to help Filipino residents apply for passports and dual citizenship. With the nearest consulate in Los Angeles, this visit aimed to provide local Filipino Americans with essential services closer to home.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 7, 2024
