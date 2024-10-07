Weather
Record-Breaking Heat in Coachella Valley: Temperatures 15 Degrees Above Normal
Coachella Valley continues to feel the heat as Palm Springs hit 115°F yesterday, setting a new record. Temperatures remain 15 degrees above normal with a high of 110°F today. The excessive heat warning will expire tonight, but expect gradual cooling through the week with highs still above normal.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 7, 2024
