Record-Breaking Heat in Coachella Valley: Temperatures 15 Degrees Above Normal

Coachella Valley continues to feel the heat as Palm Springs hit 115°F yesterday, setting a new record. Temperatures remain 15 degrees above normal with a high of 110°F today. The excessive heat warning will expire tonight, but expect gradual cooling through the week with highs still above normal.

By: NBC Palm Springs

October 7, 2024

