Riverside County Asks Molestation Victims To Come Forward

Prosecutors in Riverside County are asking victims to come forward after an alleged child molester was taken into custody. 20-year-old John Edward Lario was arrested last month and plead *not guilty to sexually assaulting an 8-year-old boy. The riverside county child exploitation team says they've obtained videos that show Lario could have been targeting other children online. He's currently being held on 1-million-dollars bail with his next court appearance set for december 4th.