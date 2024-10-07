CA, US & World

Trump and Harris Intensify Campaigns in Battleground States as Election Day Nears

With Election Day less than a month away, Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are ramping up efforts in key battleground states. Trump campaigned in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, while Harris focused on media appearances discussing key issues like US-Israel relations and abortion rights. The race heats up as both sides work to win voters.

By: NBC Palm Springs

October 7, 2024

