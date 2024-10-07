CA, US & World
Woman Makes History Riding Water Bike 60 Miles from Sausalito to Farallon Islands for a Cause
Jessica Schiller made history by riding a water bike 60 miles from Sausalito to the Farallon Islands. Her challenging trek was in honor of her daughter, Naomi, who passed away from a fentanyl overdose. The ride raises funds for the nonprofit Shatterproof, which fights addiction in America, while also inspiring others to step out of their comfort zones.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 7, 2024
Jessica Schiller water bikeFarallon Islands rideSausalito to Farallon IslandsShatterproof nonprofitfentanyl overdose awarenessNaomis Rideaddiction crisis
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...