Community Walk "Say Pink" Returns for 18th Year to Support Desert Cancer Foundation

Get ready to paint the town pink! The "Say Pink" community walk is back for its 18th year on Saturday, October 19th, raising funds for the Desert Cancer Foundation. Participants are encouraged to don their best pink outfits as they walk along the beautiful streets of Palm Desert. Registration is just $40, and all proceeds will assist local residents in need of financial support for cancer care and treatment. This all-inclusive event honors all types of cancer and promises to be uplifting for everyone involved. Join us for the kickoff ceremony at 7:30 AM and the walk at 8 AM!