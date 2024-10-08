Donald Trump to Hold Election Rally in Coachella Valley This Weekend

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold an election rally this Saturday at Calhoun Ranch near Coachella, as announced by his campaign on social media. The event, set to commence at five o’clock, has elicited immediate backlash from local officials, including Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez and Democratic Congressman Raul Ruiz, who have criticized Trump's visit as divisive and uninvited by the community. Despite the opposition, the East Valley Republican Women Patriots are eagerly anticipating his speech, emphasizing their support and rejecting external criticisms. This rally marks Trump’s return to the Coachella Valley, following his last appearance in February 2020 for a fundraiser. With just four weeks remaining until Election Day, the event remains a focal point of local political activity, although additional speakers or participants have yet to be announced.