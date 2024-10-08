Local & Community
Donald Trump’s Upcoming Visit Near Coachella: Security Measures and Local Response
We’re diving into the security preparations for Donald Trump’s planned visit near Coachella this weekend. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco and the US Secret Service outline their collaborative efforts to ensure the safety of the president and the public. With heightened alert across local first responder agencies, both the Sheriff's Department and the Secret Service are strategizing to handle potential crowds of both supporters and protesters.
October 8, 2024
