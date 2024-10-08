Election Spending to Surpass $15.9 Billion, Driven by Super PACs, OpenSecrets Reports

A new analysis from the nonpartisan organization OpenSecrets forecasts that total spending to elect a president and members of Congress will reach at least $15.9 billion. A significant portion of this expenditure is driven by outside spending from super PACs, which have already contributed approximately $2.6 billion and are expected to exceed $5 billion by election day. OpenSecrets highlights that in the current election cycle, the top five mega donors to outside groups all support Republican candidates, indicating substantial financial backing for GOP efforts. This surge in campaign finance underscores the increasing influence of large donors and outside groups in shaping the outcomes of pivotal political races.