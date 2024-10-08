Federal Judge Orders Google to Open Android App Ecosystem, Enhancing Competition

A federal judge has mandated that Google overhaul its mobile app business to offer Android users greater flexibility in downloading apps and managing in-app transactions. The injunction requires significant modifications to the Google Play Store, including allowing Android apps to be available through competing platforms. This decision follows a jury verdict last year in favor of Epic Games, the developer behind Fortnite, which accused Google of monopolizing app access and incentivizing developers to prioritize the Play Store by securing exclusive or first-release opportunities. The ruling aims to increase competition within the Android app ecosystem, reducing Google's dominance and providing users and developers with more diverse choices.