Historic Day in NHL: Jessica Campbell Becomes First Female Coach on NHL Bench

In a historic moment for the NHL, Jessica Campbell, former assistant coach of the Coachella Valley Firebirds, became the first female coach on the bench for the Seattle Kraken. The Kraken opened their season against the St. Louis Blues, losing 3-2. Former Firebirds' head coach, now Kraken head coach, Dan Bylsma, leads the team, which features key players like Ryker Evans and Shane Wright. Back in the Valley, Logan Morrison is stepping into a leadership role as the Firebirds aim for a playoff run. Fans can catch all home games on My Firebirds TV.