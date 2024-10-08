Hurricane Milton Approaches Florida’s Gulf Coast as Residents Prepare Amid Helene Aftermath

As Hurricane Milton makes its way toward Florida’s Gulf Coast, millions of residents are gearing up for its impact while still dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Helene’s destructive 15-foot storm surge. Local communities are actively filling sandbags, boarding up windows, and clearing debris left by previous storms. State officials are orchestrating the largest evacuation since Hurricane Irma in 2017, causing significant traffic gridlocks in Tampa. Officials have issued stern warnings about the dangers of staying in evacuation zones, emphasizing the life-threatening conditions expected. Meteorologist John Morales reports that Milton’s winds could reach up to 180 MPH, heightening fears as the storm approaches. Tampa General Hospital is on high alert, preparing for a potential 12-foot storm surge. Amidst the relentless hurricane season, residents are striving to stay resilient, balancing urgent preparations with the emotional toll of repeated natural disasters.