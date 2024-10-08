Hurricane Milton Strengthens to Category Five: Florida on High Alert for Impact

Hurricane Milton has rapidly intensified back to a category five storm, aiming for Florida's Gulf Coast, particularly Tampa. After weakening to a category four overnight, forecasters predict the storm will maintain its strength as it traverses the Gulf of Mexico. Governor Ron DeSantis has announced a state of emergency for 51 counties, urging residents to evacuate immediately if they plan to leave. With warnings of up to 15 feet of storm surge, all areas of Florida are expected to feel the storm's effects. Stay tuned for ongoing updates as the situation evolves.