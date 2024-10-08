Indio Launches Business Connect Program to Empower Local Businesses

At the 2024 State of the City address, Indio introduced the new Indio Business Connect program, designed to support and empower local businesses of all sizes. This free initiative offers Indio-based entrepreneurs exclusive benefits, including a mini MB A program and weekly consulting services with experts in legal, HR, payroll, and more. Partnering with organizations like CSUSB and the Coachella Valley Women's Business Center, the program provides valuable educational resources and business advising to help small businesses in Indio not only survive but thrive in a competitive marke