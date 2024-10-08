Indio to Host 5K Event Honoring Veterans on Veterans Day

The city of Indio is set to host a 5K event in honor of Veterans Day at the Empire Polo Club, kicking off at 8 a.m. on Veterans Day. This meaningful run aims to commemorate local veterans while raising funds for the Hunter Lopez Memorial Foundation. Participants and community members are encouraged to join the event to support and celebrate those who have served. Proceeds from the race will directly benefit the foundation, aiding veterans and their families. For more information on this event check out the link in our newsroom!