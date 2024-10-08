Manny explores "My Partner": A Heartwarming Hawaiian-Filipino LGBTQ Love Story

"My Partner" showcases a poignant love story between two high school seniors from Hawaiian and Filipino backgrounds, navigating the complexities of feuding friend groups and conflicting approaches to natural resource management. In an insightful interview with lawyer and filmmaker Lance V Collins, Manny explores how "My Partner" beautifully blends Hawaiian and Filipino cultures, presenting a Romeo and Juliet-style narrative with an LGBTQ twist. The film not only reflects Collins' personal experiences and community organizing efforts but also emphasizes the importance of cultural unity and understanding. "My Partner" serves as a meaningful celebration of Filipino and Hawaiian heritage, offering audiences a rich portrayal of love, cultural harmony, and the strength that comes from overcoming divisions.