Mega Millions to Double Ticket Prices from $2 to $5 Starting April 2025

Starting April 2025, Mega Millions tickets will see their price rise from $2 to $5 as part of a comprehensive overhaul of the lottery game. This marks the second price adjustment since Mega Millions launched in 2002. The increased ticket cost is aimed at delivering larger jackpots that occur more frequently, along with enhanced odds of winning the jackpot. Mega Millions officials believe that these changes will make the game more appealing and rewarding for players, encouraging greater participation and excitement.