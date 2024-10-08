Entertainment Report
New Film "Saturday Night" Explores Behind-the-Scenes Challenges of SNL's Launch
A new film, Saturday Night, captures the hurdles faced during the launch of Saturday Night Live. Directed by Jason Reitman, the movie showcases the original cast's struggles to bring the iconic sketch comedy show to life in 1975. Featuring a large ensemble cast, the film offers a fresh look at the early days of SNL. Catch a preview from Rick Damala.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 8, 2024
