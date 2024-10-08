Paint El Paseo Pink returns Oct. 19th to raise money for cancer care

Paint El Paseo Pink is a community walk that takes place on El Paseo on Oct. 19th. The event is back for its 18th year and helps raise awareness for breast cancer and also raises much needed funds for Desert Cancer Foundation (DCF). All funds raised will help provide for residents who need financial assistance with cancer care and treatment. NBC Palm Springs anchor Olivia Sandusky will help kick the event off in the morning. Grab your pink and get ready to walk in honor of those who are fighting or have beaten this disease. You can register at https://desertcancerfoundation.org/event/paint-el-paseo-pink/ Kick off is at 7:30 am and the walk starts at 8 am.