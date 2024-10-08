Palm Springs: When You're Hot You're Hot!

While several record highs were documented in SoCal yesterday, Palm Springs notched-up its fourth consecutive record high temperature on Monday. And you know what is even crazier? Ever since Autumn began on September 22nd, Palm Springs has reported 16-Summer-like above-normal temperatures... eight of which are now new record highs for the city. Incidentally, the 117° reading on October 1st is now the hottest-ever reading for PSP for the entire month of October! Also included here is my breakdown of all those triple-digit days, so far this year, for Palm Springs. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings