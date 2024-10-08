Riverside County Sent Out Over A Million "Mail-In" Ballots To Voters Monday

Over 1.3 Million "Mail-in" Ballots Were Sent Out To Riverside County Voters On Monday, October 7th. Voters Are Expected To Receive Them Within The Next Few Business Days. If You'd Like Your Vote To Be Counted, You Need To Mail In Your Ballot On Or Before November 5th And It Must Be Received No Later Than Seven Days After Election Day. Vote-by-mail Ballots Can Be Returned Through The Postal Service Or Deposited In Official Vote-by-mail Drop-off Boxes. Drop-off Locations And Hours Of Operation Can Be Found On The Registrar’s Website At Www.voteinfo.net.