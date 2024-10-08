Thousand Palms Shooting Investigation Still Ongoing

Yesterday around three o’clock, a shooting occurred near Robert Road and El Centro Way in Thousand Palms, prompting authorities to place Della S Lindley Elementary School under immediate lockdown to ensure student safety. Riverside County Sheriff's deputies responded swiftly to the incident, and a gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital with injuries. As the investigation continues, law enforcement officials are urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Palm Desert Sheriff Station at 760-836-1600