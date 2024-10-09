$10k Scholarship for Filipino-American High School Seniors

We are excited to announce that the King and Queen of the Fil-Am Royalty Pageant 2024 will each win a $10,000 college grant, and other exciting prizes await the runners-up and special award winners. This prestigious pageant offers a wonderful opportunity for Filipino-American youth to showcase their talent, intelligence, and grace while connecting with their heritage. As we prepare for this exciting event, we invite all eligible contestants to take part and share their skills and confidence in a variety of categories. Below is a breakdown of the eligibility criteria and competition mechanics. Eligibility Requirements: 1. Educational Requirement: Contestants must be senior students with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0, certified by their school counselor. An official endorsement letter is required upon submission of the application. 2. Residency Requirement: Contestants must be of Filipino descent and reside within the designated area of eligibility for the pageant. Criteria & Scores: 1. Casual Wear (10%): Contestants will display their personal style and poise through casual outfits. Judges will evaluate confidence, grace, and personality in this segment. 2. Talent (25%): Contestants will perform a unique talent, such as singing, dancing, or other forms of performance art. Judges will focus on originality, talent, and stage presence. 3. Long Gown or Formal Wear (30%): Contestants will showcase their elegance and poise in formal attire. This segment will focus on how confidently and gracefully the contestant carries themselves. 4. Popularity (10%): Points will be earned through online voting and ticket sales, with the highest community support contributing to the overall score. 5. Question and Answer (25%): Contestants will answer questions on topics like social issues, cultural awareness, and personal aspirations. Judges will assess clarity, thoughtfulness, and confidence. Application Deadline Extended to October 31, 2024! Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime chance to be crowned the next Fil-Am Royalty and win a $10,000 college grant! We look forward to seeing you showcase your talent, intelligence, and cultural pride. Best of luck to all our contestants!