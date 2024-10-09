Local & Community
70-Year-Old Coachella Valley Resident Opens CrossFit Gym After Competing Globally
Former postal worker Consuelo Cruz, 70, has opened CrossFit Palm Springs after finding success in the sport. After recovering from a car accident, she took up CrossFit, eventually competing in the CrossFit Games, placing 8th globally in 2022. Cruz continues to train and compete, inspiring others to stay active and healthy at any age.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 9, 2024
