Boy Love Genre: Inside the Making of “My Partner”

"My Partner" is the first feature film in the Boy Love genre made in Hawaii. Based on the original story by Lance D. Collins, "My Partner" is a coming-of-age story about Edmar (Jayron Munoz), a high-achieving Filipin student, and Pili (Kaipo Dudoit), a Natie Hawaiian student-athlete. The film explores the relationship between the teenagers as they navigate through life with Hawaii playing a major character. I spent some time with Collins to talk about the genesis of the film, the importance of showcasing both Filipino and Hawaiian cultures, and what he hopes for viewers to get after watching the film. "My Partner" is now available to rent via VOD and perfect to celebrate Filipino American History Month this October.