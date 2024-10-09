Desert Entertainment with Tod
Desert Entertainment - Matt Irby, owner of Play Lounge PS
In today's Desert Entertainment, Todd sits down with Matt Irby, owner of Play Lounge, to celebrate its one-year anniversary. Matt shares how he transitioned from the corporate world to create a community-focused cafe and lounge in Palm Springs. Play Lounge offers fun events like trivia nights, wine tastings, murder mystery parties, and more! Matt also highlights their signature buttermilk biscuits, a customer favorite. Find out more about their upcoming events and how this local gem has become a community hub!
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 9, 2024
