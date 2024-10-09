CA, US & World
Disneyland Ticket Prices Rise by 6% as Peak Season Costs Hit $206
Planning a trip to Disneyland? Be prepared to pay more! Starting today, single-day peak season tickets have increased by 6%, jumping from $194 to $206. Annual passes have also seen price hikes of 6-20%, and park-hopping will now cost an additional $65 to $75.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 9, 2024
