EcoCAR EV Challenge Showcases Next Generation of Automotive Engineers in Boston
Get a glimpse of the future! The EcoCAR EV Challenge is in full swing in Boston, where university students are designing cutting-edge electric vehicles focused on energy efficiency, automation, and decarbonization. Teams will be judged on collaboration, vehicle performance, and market readiness. Stay updated by visiting avtcseries.org or following their Instagram for all the exciting details!
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 9, 2024
