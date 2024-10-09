Your Health Today
Employers Consider Adding Coverage for GLP-1 Weight Loss Drugs Amid Rising Demand
A national survey reveals that 25% of employers are considering adding coverage for GLP-1 drugs like Wegovy, originally intended for diabetes but now popular for weight loss. While these medications are typically covered for diabetes treatment, the rising demand for weight loss purposes is prompting employers to reevaluate—though some may struggle with the high costs. Wegovy, for example, costs around $1,300 for a four-week supply.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 9, 2024
GLP1 drugs for weight lossemployer health coverage GLP1Wegovy costdiabetes drugs for weight lossweight loss drug coverage
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...