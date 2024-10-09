CA, US & World

Hurricane Milton Set to Make Landfall in Florida, Tornadoes Confirmed in Palm Beach

Hurricane Milton is moments away from making landfall along Florida's Gulf Coast, with tornadoes already confirmed in Palm Beach. The National Hurricane Center warns this Category 3 storm could be one of the most destructive in Florida’s history. Officials urge residents to shelter in place, as the last chance to evacuate has passed. Stay tuned for live updates from Chloe Carlson as the storm progresses.

By: NBC Palm Springs

October 9, 2024

