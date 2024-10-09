Wellness Wednesday

Improve Your Golf Game with Nutrition Tips from Clark's Nutrition

This Wellness Wednesday, Starkie Sowers from Clark's Nutrition highlights the crucial role of nutrition in enhancing your golf game. From stabilizing blood sugar to improving muscle recovery and driving distance, discover how proper fueling can make a difference on the course. Plus, learn why hydration and a little caffeine can give you the edge you need!

By: NBC Palm Springs

October 9, 2024

