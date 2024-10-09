Manny the Movie Guy
“Joker: Folie à Deux” Movie Review
Joaquin Phoenix returns to his Oscar-winning role of the "Joker" in the new Todd Phillips sequel "Joker: Folie à Deux." He brings Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn and then adds more music to the mix. But is it worth your time and money?
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 9, 2024
