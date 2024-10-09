Local & Community
Live Burn Training Held at Palm Springs International Airport for First Responders
If you saw flames at Palm Springs International Airport last night, no need to worry! It was a live burn training exercise, helping first responders practice for real aircraft fire emergencies. The FAA requires this annual drill, and firefighters use it to sharpen their skills under realistic conditions. The training involved a prop aircraft brought in by an external company, but the airport hopes to have its own training setup in the future.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 9, 2024
