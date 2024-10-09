Local & Community

Plaza Theater Restoration Set for Completion by Fall 2025 with John Bolton as Senior Adviser

The historic Plaza Theater in Palm Springs is undergoing a major restoration, with plans to reopen in fall 2025. John Bolton, Vice President of Oak View Group, will serve as senior adviser for the project. Bolton, known for his work overseeing the construction and opening of Acrisure Arena and the launch of the Coachella Valley Firebirds, brings his expertise to the theater's revival.

By: NBC Palm Springs

October 9, 2024

