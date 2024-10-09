Business, Finance & Tech

Spirit Halloween Will Open Ten New "Spirit Christmas" Stores Catering To Holiday Shoppers. A Company Spokesperson Confirmed The Move To CNBC. Each Store Will Feature A Wide Range Of Holiday Decorations And Gifts, As Well As Santa Claus And A Life-sized Gingerbread Village. The Flagship Spirit Christmas Store Will Open In May's Landing, New Jersey Next Week, While The Other Nine Locations Will Open In Early November.

By: NBC Palm Springs

October 9, 2024

NBC Palm SpringsHalloweenChristmasSpiritshoppingRetail
