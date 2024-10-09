Study Suggest Covid-19 Increases Risk for Heart Attack and Stroke

A new study suggests Covid-19 could increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes three years after an infection. Researchers looked at medical records for a quarter of a million people enrolled in the UK BioBank. Those who had Covid-19 in 2020, before there were vaccines, were two times more likely to have a major cardiac event -- compared with people who didn't test positive for the virus. If a person had been hospitalized for their infection, the risk was more than three times higher than for people without Covid-19. Researchers also found that your blood type could play a role. Those with "type O" blood who were hospitalized for covid, didn't have quite as high of a risk of heart attack or stroke as those with A, B, or A-B blood types, though the study authors didn't exactly know why.