CA, US & World

Walnut Prices Set to Rise as Lingering Heat Impacts California Harvest

If you enjoy walnuts, prepare for a price hike! Lingering hot weather in California’s Central Valley is taking a toll on this year’s walnut crop. Farmers are reporting smaller nuts and lower production, with a 19% drop expected statewide. The heat has especially impacted early varieties, but some growers are optimistic as reduced supply could drive up demand.

By: NBC Palm Springs

October 9, 2024

Walnut crop damage Californiawalnut price increase 2024Central Valley walnut harvestSan Joaquin walnut productionheat wave walnut crop impactwalnut industry losses
Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...