Walnut Prices Set to Rise as Lingering Heat Impacts California Harvest
If you enjoy walnuts, prepare for a price hike! Lingering hot weather in California’s Central Valley is taking a toll on this year’s walnut crop. Farmers are reporting smaller nuts and lower production, with a 19% drop expected statewide. The heat has especially impacted early varieties, but some growers are optimistic as reduced supply could drive up demand.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 9, 2024
