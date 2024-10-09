Your SoCal 'Wednesday Morning' Weather Briefing for Wednesday, October 9, 2024!

The Good News: That Excessive Heat Warning for the Coachella Valley has been lifted! The Not-So-Good News: Highs will still be running approximately 10-degrees above normal this afternoon. The Valley will be under totally clear skies today with dry air and midday temperatures around 105°. You can expect more of the same tomorrow but with fair-weather cirrus clouds above 30,000-feet. Those Valley temperatures will begin to really back-off beginning Sunday with highs in the upper-90s, then middle-90s most of next week. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings