Celebrating National Coming Out Day Here in the Coachella Valley

Tomorrow is a pivotal day for the LGBTQ+ Plus community as it marks National Coming Out Day, a celebration rooted in the 1987 March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights and first observed in 1988. This day encourages individuals to embrace and share their authentic selves, fostering greater acceptance and visibility. Highlighting this year's celebration is Dee Calmett, a 75-year-old trans woman whose journey encompasses living as a man, a drag queen, and a person living with HIV. Dee Calmett emphasizes the vital role of fashion in expressing one's true identity and advocates for breaking gendered labels to develop unique personal styles. To commemorate the day, Valley residents are invited to support the community by shopping at Revival’s four stores, where all pre-loved apparel is offered at 50% off. Profits from these sales benefit Dap Health, funding essential healthcare access within the community. The Palm Springs Revival store will feature a label-free shopping experience, encouraging customers to explore and express their individuality.