Coachella Mayor Opposes Donald Trump’s Campaign Visit, Highlights Community Concerns

In anticipation of former President Donald Trump’s upcoming presidential campaign visit to the Coachella Valley at Calhoun Ranch, local leaders, including Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez, have publicly expressed their opposition and concerns. Mayor Hernandez emphasized that Trump's visit is ill-timed and ill-suited for the region, which is not a swing state and remains solidly Democratic. He highlighted that many of Trump’s proposed policies, particularly his plans for extensive deportations, are deeply offensive to the valley's predominantly Latino community. While acknowledging diverse viewpoints, Hernandez stressed the importance of advocating for underrepresented voices. Additionally, he is leveraging the political attention to promote a city ballot measure to increase the transit occupancy tax to 13%, aiming to fund public safety, improve infrastructure, and enhance the overall quality of life for residents.