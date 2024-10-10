Sports
Coachella Valley Firebirds' First Home Game Tomorrow: Tickets Still Available!
Don't miss the excitement as the Coachella Valley Firebirds kick off their first home game of the season tomorrow night at the arena! Join Tim O'Brien and the Firebirds crew for comprehensive live coverage, while news anchors Mark and Olivia bring real-time updates from the stadium. Can't make it out to the game? Tune in to KPSE and catch the home opener and every firebirds home game live this season.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 10, 2024
