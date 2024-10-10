Coachella Valley Firebirds Kick Off Season with Exciting First Home Game and New Partnerships

The Coachella Valley Firebirds are set to ignite their season with the first home game, accompanied by a series of strategic pop-up events across the valley to build excitement and engage with fans. Partnering with Firebirds TV and sister station KPSE, all 36 home games will be accessible for fans to watch live, enhancing the viewing experience both in-stadium and remotely. VP of Marketing and Team Business Services, Gina Rotolo, highlighted the successful launch of these initiatives, including meet-and-greets for season ticket holders and the introduction of new players and coaches. With ongoing community events featuring Firebirds merchandise and fan giveaways, the team aims to strengthen its presence in the valley and ensure a packed house for opening night. Additionally, the Firebirds are embracing a fresh start with a new coaching staff and a dynamic roster, promising an exhilarating season ahead. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets through the website or box office without additional online fees and to participate in pre-game festivities, including live entertainment and special unveilings.