Democratic Leaders Rally in Palm Desert Ahead of Trump's Coachella Valley Visit

In a strategic move ahead of Election Day, less than 26 days away, local Democratic leaders, including Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz, held a rally at the Clubhouse at Del Web in Palm Desert last night. The event aimed to galvanize local voters and strengthen support for Democratic candidates in anticipation of Donald Trump’s upcoming visit and rally at Calhoun Ranch in the Coachella Valley this Saturday at five o’clock. During the rally, leaders voiced strong opposition to Trump’s message, emphasizing the importance of upholding free elections and democratic norms. They criticized Trump’s potential negative impact on the community and reaffirmed their commitment to protecting the values of respect and fair competition in the electoral process.